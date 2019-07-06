Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 89.12 N/A -7.88 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.55 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.55 shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 75.92% at a $127 average target price. Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 102.70%. The data provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 89.3% and 73.1% respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.