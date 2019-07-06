Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|89.12
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|7.55
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 2.55 shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|8
|2.80
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 75.92% at a $127 average target price. Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 102.70%. The data provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 89.3% and 73.1% respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.97%
|-23.11%
|-19.34%
|-5.99%
|-34%
|-6.64%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-10.42%
|-9.37%
|-19.71%
|-37.38%
|-69.69%
|-32.7%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
