Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.77 N/A -7.88 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.44 and its 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 56.88% at a $126.73 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.