Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparison side by side

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 89.91 N/A -7.88 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.85 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.44 beta. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $126.73, and a 55.02% upside potential. Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 47.56%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XOMA Corporation.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.