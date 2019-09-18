Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|94.03
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|6
|2.75
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$117.89 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 37.90%. On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 43.61% and its average target price is $60.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
