Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 94.03 N/A -7.88 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$117.89 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 37.90%. On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 43.61% and its average target price is $60.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.