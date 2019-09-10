Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Contrasting side by side

Since Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.94 N/A -7.88 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.28 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta, while its volatility is 144.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.57% and an $117.89 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 66.4%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.