Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparing side by side

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 87.48 N/A -7.88 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 64.14 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 13 and 13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 77.52% upside potential and an average target price of $127.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 35.2%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 103.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.