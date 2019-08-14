Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 87.99 N/A -7.88 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.44 beta means Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 144.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $126.73, with potential upside of 58.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 35.3%. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.