Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|90.45
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.95
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|9
|2.90
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 54.10% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $126.73.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
