Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparing side by side

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 94.03 N/A -7.88 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta, while its volatility is 144.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.90% and an $117.89 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.