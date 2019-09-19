Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparing side by side

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|94.03
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
Risk and Volatility
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta, while its volatility is 144.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.
Liquidity
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|6
|2.75
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.90% and an $117.89 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
