Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparing side by side

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 89.80 N/A -7.88 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.37 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.44 beta. Innoviva Inc.’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Innoviva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 77.85% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $127.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.