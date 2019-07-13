Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 87.48 N/A -7.88 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 375.35 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Risk and Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.55 beta. CorMedix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.73 beta which makes it 173.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 77.52% upside potential and a consensus price target of $127.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.