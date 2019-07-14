Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparison side by side

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.31 N/A -7.88 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.50 N/A -2.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.1 beta which makes it 210.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.52% and an $127 average price target. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 57.91% and its average price target is $43. Based on the data given earlier, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 96.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.