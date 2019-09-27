Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Value Declined While Sectoral Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $835,200; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Lincoln National Lowered Its Stake

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 402,641 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.22 million, up from 391,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 384,826 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM ACHIEVES ALIGNMENT W/ FDA ON ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 5,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,634 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 11,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.05. About 1.30 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Mangement reported 39,440 shares stake. The Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wealth Planning Llc has invested 2.66% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,400 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.59% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 5,088 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 4,122 shares. Fairfield Bush & has 0.28% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,000 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 21,776 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Co invested in 35,779 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 260,320 were accumulated by Td Asset Inc. Thomasville Commercial Bank accumulated 3,105 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,299 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,087 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 10.90 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 9,444 shares to 213,301 shares, valued at $23.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 115,100 shares to 794,868 shares, valued at $36.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,040 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).