Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Declined While Alkeon Capital Management Has Increased by $21.62 Million Its Holding; As Treehouse Foods (THS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Increased Its Holding

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 136.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 232,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 402,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.61M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 332,065 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 15,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 307,413 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,372 shares. 10,080 were reported by Trexquant Investment L P. Invesco accumulated 207,234 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1,460 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 24,300 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. 20,043 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 152 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 39,919 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). American Century Incorporated has 710,850 shares.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 489,045 shares to 510,955 shares, valued at $79.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,682 shares to 14,092 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,094 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 5,873 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 85 shares. Moreover, Dean Capital has 1.14% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 10,555 shares. 17,396 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability owns 21,409 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 27,540 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,049 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 74,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,494 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 38,016 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Company reported 66 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Massachusetts Finance Ser Company Ma invested in 632,845 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 187,043 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.