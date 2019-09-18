Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Declined While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding; As Entergy New (ETR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake by $22.00 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 215,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249.57 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $114.46. About 726,606 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 896,628 shares traded or 26.53% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Lumasiran Was Recently Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST CNS-TARGETED DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE IN 2018

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 296,056 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $47.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 49,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.34 million for 12.61 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

