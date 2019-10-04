Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake Has Upped by 12 West Capital Management Lp; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Cut Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake by $650,930 as Stock Value Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 9,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 115,705 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, down from 125,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 166.97% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 172,599 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 6,535 shares. Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 13,351 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 964,766 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Rafferty Asset accumulated 70,777 shares. Alyeska Inv LP accumulated 102,576 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 16,200 shares. Voya Investment Management holds 52,291 shares. 5,689 are held by Westpac Bk Corp. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 65,893 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 11,061 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.09% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Stevens Management LP owns 0.05% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 14,571 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 3,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 800 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New finance chief at Alnylam – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.33, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam’s givosiran successful in late-stage AHP study – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Regeneron and Alnylam Announce Broad Collaboration to Discover, Develop and Commercialize RNAi Therapeutics Focused on Ocular and Central Nervous System (CNS) Diseases – PRNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Making Sense Of Alnylam’s Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Up 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anadarko: More Meat On The Bone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: The One That Slipped Away – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anadarko Appraising Wyoming’s Emerging Powder Oil Play – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Weighs In On Chevron Following Anadarko Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.