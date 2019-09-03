Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shares Declined While Wexford Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $465,000; Connors Investor Services Upped Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 26,152 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 23,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $381.28. About 188,718 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 5,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 356,324 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 EPS, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

