Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lifted Holding by $4.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Icon Advisers Has Upped Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 49,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 319,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.90 million, up from 270,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.22. About 166,684 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Co Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 29,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, up from 282,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 1.66M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hartford Investment Mngmt Communication accumulated 46,230 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has 795,216 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.02% or 267,666 shares. Investec Asset stated it has 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 10,898 were reported by Sailingstone Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. White Pine Invest Communications has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bridgewater Associate LP reported 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paradigm Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 14,940 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 80,354 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd stated it has 755,375 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 6,874 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 4,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19,500 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,500 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sectoral Asset Incorporated invested in 4.4% or 391,041 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 9,031 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.03% or 8.66 million shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 6,840 shares. 14,145 are owned by Landscape Capital Mngmt Llc. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0% or 342 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 28,784 shares. Ghost Tree Capital Limited invested in 150,000 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 24,300 shares. Fosun Int has 0.28% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 700 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Co. Boothbay Fund Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sio Mgmt holds 79,153 shares. Knott David M stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

