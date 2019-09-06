Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; As Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Stock Value Declined, Akre Capital Management Lowered by $1.27 Million Its Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $134.09. About 1,843 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 74.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 26,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 9,031 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 35,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 281,550 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 150 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 3,950 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 5,500 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 133,828 shares. Fosun holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 48,300 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Voya Inv Management Lc owns 46,557 shares. Allstate reported 6,840 shares. Tobam has 116,202 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 16 shares. 2,474 are held by Stifel Financial Corporation. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 177,786 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset One Limited reported 49,688 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 21,300 shares to 111,910 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 41,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW).

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 earnings per share, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 4,940 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 200 shares. Amica Mutual Com has 37,000 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 688 are held by Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,534 shares in its portfolio. 826 were accumulated by Citigroup. Midas Corporation reported 0.32% stake. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Northern Corporation holds 44,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Lc invested in 0.22% or 2,887 shares. Robotti Robert owns 5,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 7,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 1,430 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 150 shares.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $424.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.