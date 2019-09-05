Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Lowered Position as Shares Declined; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) Position as Stock Price Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 68,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 232,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 301,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 452,584 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.73M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 635,221 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : FDA ENDORSES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,942 shares to 27,366 shares, valued at $47.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 231,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Smith & Nephew’s OXINIUMâ„¢ Technology for Hips could save the US Health System an estimated $296 Million in 2020 – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew launches new ablation handpiece in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Smith & Nephew meniscal knee repair technology delivers 0% re-operation rate and 100% meniscal healing at six months shows first ever study of horizontal cleavage tears – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Smith & Nephew launches new FLOW 90â„¢ Wand at ISAKOS joining its innovative collection of COBLATIONâ„¢ technology and shoulder repair portfolios – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.03% stake. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 622,450 shares or 4.6% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company reported 46,557 shares stake. Amp Invsts has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Knott David M stated it has 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% stake. 17,023 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability. Fjarde Ap owns 28,784 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 25,882 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,067 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 50,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 15.95M shares. Asset One reported 49,688 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 91,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $19.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 EPS, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.