Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Decreased Position by $4.65 Million as Shares Declined; Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Ptc Com (PTC) as Shares Declined

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.73M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 399,513 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Intends to Initiate Lumasiran Phase 3 Study in Mid-2018

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 5,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 16,450 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 814,021 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 1.99 million shares. Three Peaks Capital Management owns 0.83% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 30,505 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 49,827 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 1.14% stake. Brown Advisory reported 6,594 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Us Natl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,418 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 49,014 shares. Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 19,640 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 27,679 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 489,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 68,995 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Citigroup accumulated 3,690 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares to 444,434 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,302 shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 300,000 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $43.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).