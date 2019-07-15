Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Cut Its Position by $4.65 Million as Valuation Declined; Wilen Investment Management Has Raised Position in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by $378,400

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 198,948 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.73M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 581,612 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.06 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.

