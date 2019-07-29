Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Share Value Declined While Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised by $10.70 Million Its Stake; Community Finl Md (TCFC) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Has Cut Holding by $1.71 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 165,121 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 584 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 16.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% stake. Banc Funds Co accumulated 189,532 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). National Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 18,368 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 105 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 317 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 16,340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 215,579 are held by Vanguard Group Inc. Northern accumulated 0% or 49,353 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 1,409 shares. Moreover, American Interest Gp has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 3,089 shares. Citigroup reported 1,197 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 28,612 shares.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares to 698,157 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces it Will Acquire County First Bank, Deepening Its Strong Presence in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert County, MD – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enjoy the Gift of Giving With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Holiday Food and Toy Drive – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “The Community Financial Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 25% – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake Announces Executive Vice President Promotions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $29,970 activity. The insider Parlett John K Jr bought 100 shares worth $3,030.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alnylam Submits MAA in Europe for RNAi Therapeutic Givosiran – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alnylam (ALNY) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mirati Inks Deal with Novartis to Evaluate Tumor Candidate – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexion (ALXN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam’s Onpattro OK’d in Canada for hATTR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Group, New York-based fund reported 2,964 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 17,998 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 50,000 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 58,073 shares. 38,071 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Tci Wealth owns 19 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). British Columbia Invest Corp invested in 0.02% or 20,716 shares. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 622,450 shares. Sio Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 79,153 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 60,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 16,200 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 16 shares. Zeke Capital Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.