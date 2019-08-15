Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position Raised by Bb Biotech Ag; Karpus Management Has Cut Its Position in Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) by $2.67 Million as Stock Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 60,689 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 59,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.43 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $79.05. About 870,033 shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POSITIVE OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN EU

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Regions Corp holds 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 5 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 36,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 527,151 are owned by Federated Pa. Ghost Tree Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.8% or 150,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 34,000 shares. Serv Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 49,703 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 17,998 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 262,166 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 9,650 shares. 683 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 326,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 139,969 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 282,332 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 10,080 shares.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medicines Company (MDCO) Q2 Earnings Top, Inclisiran in View – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.33, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam’s (ALNY) Impressive Pipeline Drives Share Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Clym Infl Sec In (WIA) by 163,633 shares to 282,383 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forum Merger Ii Acq Corp by 705,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trident Acq Corp.