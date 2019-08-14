Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position Raised by Bb Biotech Ag; Healthequity (HQY) Stake Maintained by Rmb Capital Management Llc

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 59,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.43 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 495,304 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating CNS Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 8,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 59,818 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 50,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.25% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 775,774 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why HealthEquity Stock Soared 25% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HealthEquity (HQY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PRAH vs. HQY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 968,638 shares to 35,362 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 627,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam application for givosiran for AHP tagged for accelerated review by FDA – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 125,273 shares. Aperio Gp Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 39,919 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 223,363 shares. Sectoral Asset Management Incorporated reported 4.4% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 31,101 shares. Artal Grp Sa holds 1.72% or 450,000 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has 17,813 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 73,730 shares. 4,527 are owned by Cibc Asset. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Allstate owns 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 6,840 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).