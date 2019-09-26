Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position Held by Sectoral Asset Management Inc; Shufro Rose & Co Upped Its Abb LTD (ABB) Position

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 115,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 236,188 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 120,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 2.00 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 27/03/2018 – ABB ABBN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 26 FROM SFR 25

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 402,641 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.22 million, up from 391,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 336,008 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Communications owns 49,124 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.07% or 40,000 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 14,042 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 11,780 shares. Td Asset owns 96,252 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Legal And General Group Incorporated Plc invested in 500,947 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2.89 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 756,141 shares. Segantii Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Spark Invest reported 46,700 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Franklin Resources holds 0.01% or 199,217 shares in its portfolio.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,800 shares to 106,665 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Therapeutics I (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,638 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44,832 shares to 243,450 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 12,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,955 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.