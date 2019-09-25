Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Market Valuation Declined While Sio Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Decreased Stake by $21.17 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 72,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 151,553 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 79,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 47,317 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Co Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 52,291 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 59,737 shares to 339,059 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logicbio Therapeutics Inc by 26,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,540 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Glenmede Trust Communication Na reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 27,895 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay LP owns 215,000 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 262,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Landscape Capital Limited Com holds 0.08% or 14,145 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited accumulated 0% or 6,970 shares. 683 Mngmt Ltd Co reported 340,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 11 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1,067 shares. 251,258 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 22,655 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 6,110 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Bamco Inc has 1.53% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,079 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 479,161 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Utah Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 47,155 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 7,422 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp holds 0.01% or 128,184 shares. Investec Asset Limited invested 0.3% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Waterfront Ptnrs Ltd Co invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Bb&T owns 13,349 shares. The New York-based Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 255 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.