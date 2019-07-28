Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding Maintained by 12 West Capital Management Lp; Provident Investment Management Has Lifted Air Lease (AL) Position by $2.94 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 346,719 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 86,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 910,213 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27 million, up from 823,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 529,371 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc reported 50,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer invested in 50 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Group Inc invested in 0% or 8,771 shares. Wexford Capital Lp holds 0.04% or 5,250 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 45,540 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Farallon Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.38% or 500,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc reported 23,220 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 60,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 34,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 471,024 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 12 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 136,478 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).