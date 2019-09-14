Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding Held by Tekla Capital Management Llc; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Portolan Capital Management Boosted Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 17,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34 million, up from 114,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 27,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 161,372 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.71M, up from 133,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 713,665 shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating CNS Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10,600 shares to 241,000 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,754 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 31,495 shares to 262,823 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers Usa Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 168,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,417 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc..