Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding Held by Sio Capital Management Llc; As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Market Valuation Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Raised Position

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 298,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.95 million, up from 4.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 3.35 million shares traded or 52.44% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 72,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 151,553 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 79,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 576,024 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Lumasiran Was Recently Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harrow Health Inc by 70,000 shares to 471,114 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Gilder Gagnon Howe And has invested 0.72% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Wells Fargo & Mn has 63,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Alyeska Group Inc LP has invested 0.1% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 756,141 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 292,378 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Lc reported 138,800 shares. 103,871 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. State Street Corporation stated it has 2.89M shares. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 37,038 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 146,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 40,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 150,000 were accumulated by Ghost Tree Cap Limited. Creative Planning holds 21,194 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

