Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding Boosted by 12 West Capital Management Lp; Motco Maintains Holding in Amgen (AMGN)

Motco increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 29,069 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 27,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 452,776 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES TOPLINE RESULTS IN ’19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 2,025 shares. Citadel Ltd Company reported 966,044 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested in 20 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 3,190 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited has 49,124 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 5,692 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 161,372 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 23,080 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 400,693 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 0.1% stake. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 14.86M shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 23,105 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 270 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 63,380 shares to 59,523 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Inc (NYSE:UTX) by 40,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,554 shares, and cut its stake in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX).

