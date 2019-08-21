Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holder Wexford Capital LP Has Cut Stake by $465,000; Redmile Group Increased Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $4.30 Million as Shares Rose

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 5,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 180,389 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 132,890 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $241.04. About 1.20M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

