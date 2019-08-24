Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holder Sio Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Declined; Lincluden Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Wal Mart Stores (WMT) as Valuation Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 75,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 79,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 154,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 688,561 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 8,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 32,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 40,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Won’t Hold More Than 29.9% of Total Voting Rights in Combined Business; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 06/04/2018 – FirstPost: Walmart wants to control Flipkart and India’s e-commerce market; US retail giant completes due diligence for; 05/03/2018 – WALMART – MEALS WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE VIA WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PICKUP; 28/04/2018 – Asda deal frees Walmart to focus elsewhere; 04/05/2018 – Caught in the Theranos Wreckage: Betsy DeVos, Rupert Murdoch and Walmart’s Waltons; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Deal Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Closes at End 2Q; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of BACM 2006-1

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8,164 shares to 110,327 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Polar Llp holds 0.18% or 205,017 shares in its portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Comerica Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 27,303 shares. Pdt Partners Ltd holds 0.4% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 75,078 shares. Ls Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 16,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Sio Capital Management Ltd Company holds 79,153 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Aqr Capital Limited Company holds 0% or 2,367 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 16 shares. Asset One holds 0.03% or 49,688 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Limited Liability Company, Maine-based fund reported 200 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 8,375 shares in its portfolio. 60,000 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mitchell Cap reported 0.61% stake. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 12,656 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 423,763 shares. Vanguard Group has 129.19M shares. Northpointe Limited Com invested in 15,274 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.26% stake. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.54M shares. Fil has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sterling Ltd Company Adv has invested 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,827 shares. Axa owns 223,739 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa reported 2,165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Security National Trust Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 20,295 shares to 189,284 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

