Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holder Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Its Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder First National Trust Co Raised Holding

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 19,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 160,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 4.00M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.05 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 159,447 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST CNS-TARGETED DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins has 119,077 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 15,132 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 86,758 shares. Ckw Gp has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 203,032 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 1.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc owns 466,000 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 1.5% or 194,261 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 35,749 shares stake. Sol Capital Mngmt reported 44,590 shares. Beech Hill Advsr has 3.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 94,828 shares. Penobscot Investment Inc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 144,025 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Town Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers reported 1.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brinker Cap has 323,347 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,252 shares to 54,734 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,664 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Piedmont Advisors reported 6,118 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 48,791 shares in its portfolio. 1,460 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited owns 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 20,043 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investors owns 137,700 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 262,166 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 351,733 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Pennsylvania Com accumulated 65,696 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 199,343 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 2.50M shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $37.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).