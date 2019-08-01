Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holder Artal Group Sa Boosted Its Holding by $13.95 Million; American Tower New (Put) (AMT) Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position by $748,600 as Share Value Rose

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.05 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 562,645 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Positive Clinical Results for Givosiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyrias; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (Put) (AMT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 2.77 million shares traded or 60.02% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc by 250,000 shares to 5.01 million shares, valued at $101.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Ltd owns 46,557 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 73,730 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 262,166 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America De. Cibc Asset owns 4,527 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.02% or 5,600 shares. D E Shaw & Co owns 11,214 shares. 17,813 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Peoples Svcs owns 50 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Axa has invested 0.06% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 2,986 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 36,294 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management holds 121,368 shares. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 3.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ruggie Capital owns 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 256 shares. Bankshares invested in 0.04% or 18,288 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.61% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.69% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 32,883 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Lc holds 0.26% or 2,899 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.11% or 4,384 shares. 9,661 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability. Tru Communication Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 1,070 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 421 were accumulated by Tobam. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 567,634 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 0.04% stake. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,785 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (Call) (NYSE:MLM) by 2,500 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:ANET) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).