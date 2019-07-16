Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake; Arosa Capital Management LP Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Trimmed by $2.99 Million as Stock Price Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 19,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, down from 69,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 749,277 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 293,017 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74M for 15.01 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

