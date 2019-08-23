Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $43.90 Million as Stock Price Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased Its Position

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 633,761 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 26/04/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 93.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 65,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,686 shares to 78,880 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.