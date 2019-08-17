Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Comparison side by side

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 1.09 N/A -1.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Almaden Minerals Ltd. and New Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Almaden Minerals Ltd. and New Gold Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8% New Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.23 beta. Competitively, New Gold Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, New Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Almaden Minerals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than New Gold Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Almaden Minerals Ltd. and New Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 55.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, New Gold Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Almaden Minerals Ltd. -7.4% 21.58% 44.62% -2.63% 11.24% 8.46% New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06%

For the past year Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Gold Inc.

Summary

New Gold Inc. beats Almaden Minerals Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.