Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Value Rose While Fil LTD Has Decreased Position by $4.10 Million; Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Its Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Holding as Valuation Declined

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 151,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.08M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 819,345 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 73,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 722,980 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.00 million, down from 796,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 31,850 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 22,685 shares to 979,940 shares, valued at $52.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 9,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $205.54M for 16.30 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Mgmt owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 7,922 shares. Burney invested in 2,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Limited Co owns 2,679 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.21% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Acg Wealth accumulated 68,352 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Comm Bancshares holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 38,214 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gabelli Funds has invested 0.95% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, First Tru Advsr LP has 0.08% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Paragon Management Ltd has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 28 shares. 143,026 were accumulated by Citigroup. First Citizens National Bank And Tru holds 0.17% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 13,505 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

