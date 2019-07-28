Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Rose While Sessa Capital Im LP Has Decreased Position; As Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Valuation Rose, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $1.97 Million

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.17 million, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.73 lastly. It is down 8.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 92,401 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $14.21 million for 17.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $173,240 activity.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 1.45M shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $33.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 471,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.