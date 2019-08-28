Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Price Rose While Glendon Capital Management LP Has Cut by $6.75 Million Its Position; Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Its Abb LTD (ABB) Position by $643,878; Share Price Declined

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 35,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 791,044 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 755,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 1.12M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video); 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 20/03/2018 – Marine Link: ABB to Equip AET’s New Shuttle Tankers; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 29/03/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 3.53 million shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71M for 7.86 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.28M shares to 6.40M shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.