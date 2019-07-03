Ally Finl (ALLY) Shares Rose While Oppenheimer Asset Management Trimmed Stake; As Extended Stay America (STAY) Market Value Rose, Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $10.58 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 313,953 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 26,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 450,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 2.62M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 228,133 shares to 229,583 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (Prn) (SCHO) by 876,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $347.95M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.