Ally Finl (ALLY) Shareholder Towle & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Beddow Capital Management Has Raised Its Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Position by $1.74 Million; Valuation Rose

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 181,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.29M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 2.07M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 49,931 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $380.98M for 8.54 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $53.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ally Financial Is Coasting on Strong Auto Originations – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ally and NAMAD Recognize Emerging Auto Dealership Leader with the ‘Ally Sees Her’ Award – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Banking Options For People With Inconsistent Income – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial +4.3% as Q2 shows retail deposit, auto finance growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 97,570 shares to 278,025 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 18,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,030 shares, and cut its stake in Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF).