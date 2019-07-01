Ally Finl (ALLY) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.27 Million; Foster & Motley Upped Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake by $769,233

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 15,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 61,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 2.41M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 75.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 47,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 62,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 1.49 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743. West W Gilbert sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,475 shares to 2,346 shares, valued at $426,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 4,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,162 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.49M for 8.86 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 4,782 shares to 9,651 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).