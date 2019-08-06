Ally Finl (ALLY) Shareholder Ejf Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $20.30 Million as Stock Rose; Mylan N V (MYL) Holding Maintained by Washington Capital Management Inc

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 751,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 170,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 921,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 1.08M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.80% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 8.78 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 210364 Company: MYLAN PHARMS INC; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Mylan to Host Investor Day on April 11, 2018, in New York City; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Acquires Exclusive License to Commercialize in Europe; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s quarterly profit rises 31 percent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares to 5,580 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,424 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) accumulated 115,438 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 81,350 shares to 104,317 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 14,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific City Financial Corp.