Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Value Rose While Glendon Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $6.75 Million; Horseman Capital Management LTD Holding In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Raised

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 2.63 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 7.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Ltd reported 11,341 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Incorporated invested in 55,986 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 36,048 were accumulated by New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru invested in 1.14% or 6.96M shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.54 million shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 6,652 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 572 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 298,200 shares. Centurylink Company holds 41,624 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 0.48% or 1.91M shares. Principal Finance owns 7.92 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Bangor Bancorporation stated it has 32,782 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Btim Corp owns 1.18 million shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Limited Company reported 4.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 1.58% or 39,633 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

