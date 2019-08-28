Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Value Rose While Glendon Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $6.75 Million; As Olin (OLN) Market Value Declined, Convergence Investment Partners Lifted Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 973,754 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 262.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 38,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 52,850 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 14,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.05M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71 million for 7.91 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 206,513 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,601 shares to 3,238 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,415 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479 on Tuesday, August 6. On Wednesday, May 8 Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 8,000 shares. Shares for $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21. On Monday, August 12 the insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490.