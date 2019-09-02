Ally Finl (ALLY) Market Valuation Rose While Poplar Forest Capital Cut by $1.04 Million Its Stake; As Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Stock Value Rose, Stadium Capital Management Cut by $1.03 Million Its Holding

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 38,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.55 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 2.35 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 18.84% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 68,783 shares traded or 17.71% up from the average. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares to 908,310 shares, valued at $58.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $371.94 million for 8.08 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

