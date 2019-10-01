Ally Finl (ALLY) Holder Towle & Co Has Decreased Position; As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased Stake

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.56M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 2.49 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 458,169 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.46M, down from 466,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 5.94M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ALLY FINANCIAL INC. NAMED THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND 32ND ANNIVERSARY AWARDS GALA PRESENTING PARTNER – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jimmie Johnson and Ally Team Up to Help Get Kids on Track for Success – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “What to expect as $35M makeover of Memorial Stadium begins – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69M for 8.38 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $860.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 301,280 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 83,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 57,161 shares to 126,042 shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.