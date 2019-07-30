Ally Finl (ALLY) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Increased Its Holding by $2.45 Million as Stock Rose; Carlson Capital LP Has Lowered Its Braskem S A (BAK) Position by $13.24 Million; Stock Value Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 90,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.35M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 1.60M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 529,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 909,721 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B; 07/05/2018 – Braskem’s UTEC® Extends Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Innovation and Client Reach; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylene Production Line in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem to talk new naphtha contract with Petrobras- CEO; 06/04/2018 – Braskem Pushes Ahead with U.S. Polypropylene Plant Project, Boosts CAPEX, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM EYES BUILDING NEW PLANTS IN BRAZIL AND ABROAD – CEO; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM FY NET INCOME R$4.08B; 15/05/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Braskem wraps new five-year syndicated loan

More notable recent Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Braskem America Announces New US Distribution Partnership with PolyQuest, Inc. – PRNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Flooding 2 Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Fortune.com published: “NYSE Owner Buys Crypto Custodian in Latest Push to Offer Bitcoin – Fortune” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Brazilian Stocks Soar On Election Results – Benzinga” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 260,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $28.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ship Finance International L (NYSE:SFL) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 54,652 shares to 94,954 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 44,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,484 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).